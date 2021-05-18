Governor Burgum signs bill to modernize juvenile justice system

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Governor Doug Burgum has signed into law a bill that will assist in modernizing the juvenile justice system, which hasn’t seen significant changes since 1969.

The new bill is designed to better assist each individual case that is brought into the juvenile system by providing more services to them and focusing on successful outcomes for each case.

The bill further clarifies categories of each juvenile case in order to handle each situation. It also removes the designation of “unruly child” and replaces it with “child in need of services, and makes sure kids are provided legal counsel during court proceedings.

In a statement, Governor Burgum said this bill will give the justice system the resources it needs, and will provide youth with more opportunities for success.

The bill was passed with near unanimous support in the state House and Senate.

