Drowning in Little Muddy River

Drowning Graphic
Drowning Graphic(MGN)
By Hope Sisk
Published: May. 18, 2021 at 11:15 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Williams County Sheriff’s Office says an 18-year-old drowned in the Little Muddy River Monday. Deputies say they were called to the portion of the river near 135th Ave NW and 56th St NW, where they found Elijah Edmonds, from Missouri, in the water.

Several agencies, including the Williams County Underwater Search and Recover Team, helped to pull him from the water and take him to an emergency room where he was pronounced dead. The Williams County Sheriff’s Office says his death was accidental.

