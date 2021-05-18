Creating stronger and more resilient airmen

MINOT AIR FORCE BASE, N.D. – Many of the young airmen stationed at Minot Air Force Base may feel homesick or may even feel a bit of culture shock when moving to North Dakota. That’s where the “Adopt an Airman” program comes in.

Coming all the way from California to her first assigned base in Minot, Alexis Wolfe said she was nervous about the leap.

“I was really scared moving from California to all the way out here North Dakota. It was really nerve wrecking. and they were here for a while so they kind helped me, guided me through how to live out here,” said Wolfe, a newer airman to the base.

Many of the airmen are very young and are often far away from any support system.

“These airmen are 19, 18, 19, 20 years old to where they are still learning who they are and how to be able to operate in the world. And Really it takes a village to be able to grow not just airmen but young adults,” said Col. Michael Walters, Commander of the 5th Bomb Wing.

After being connected with her adoptive family, Wolfe said she felt like she fit in.

“I am a really family oriented person too so it was really nice to have another family figure and mom. I do consider her like a second mom so it was really nice to be able to meet them and her family. her son is like my brother,” said Wolfe.

With the success the program has had on base, the adopt an airman program is now pairing airmen with families from Minot.

“This is an opportunity to reach out and have mentors and friends, both on base and off base. Have them become a lot more connected with our community and civic leaders, have them find out about their new home,” said Walters.

Hoping to create stronger and more resilient young adults and airmen and brining the Magic City and the base together.

If you are interested in becoming a host family, head over to the Minot Area Chamber EDC website for an application.

