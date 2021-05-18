Advertisement

County denies property adjustment for Dakota Boys and Girls Ranch

The Ward County Commissioners denied a request from the Dakota Boys and Girls Ranch Tuesday to...
The Ward County Commissioners denied a request from the Dakota Boys and Girls Ranch Tuesday to adjust property boundaries due to the impact it would have on a nearby landowner.(none)
By Grace Kraemer
Published: May. 18, 2021 at 4:49 PM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINOT, N.D. - The Ward County Commissioners denied a request from the Dakota Boys and Girls Ranch Tuesday to adjust property boundaries due to the impact it would have on a nearby landowner.

The ranch asked the commissioners to vacate a portion of a section line that falls between their land and a private owners land. The additional land would have allowed the ranch to plan for expansions and to improve safety by eliminating a road that cuts through the campus.

“For 64 years, we’ve been able to operate without constriction from that section line, but its always there as a reminder. At this point, we would like to really know that the kids have the safety,” said Joy Ryan, CEO of the Dakota Boys and Girls Ranch.

The private landowner near the ranch told the commissioners that if the line was vacated, he would not be able to access part of his property due to river.

He also brought up concerns about challenges he would face with selling the land.

The land owner said he thought the ranch had enough area to expand as-is.

“By going south, the river is there as you guys well know. I am not able to, nobody is going to out a bridge in for me. So there would be no access if this was closed. So I oppose the vacation,” said Russel Rogeny, the private landowner.

The vote to reject the request was 5-0.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Student ‘immediately filled with rage’ after BPS board decides not to save seat for her deceased classmate at graduation
A 14-year-old student is in custody after being found with a gun at Normandy High School.
Man dies in officer involved shooting in Dickinson Monday morning
West Fargo Police Department, May 18, 2021.
UPDATE: West Fargo Police Officer passes away while on duty
Federal Courthouse, 655 1st Ave. N. in Fargo, ND.
UPDATE: Officials reviewing security procedures after courtroom death
Bicyclist killed, bystander injured when hit by car in Dickinson

Latest News

Mask mandates in public places around Minot are starting to loosen as more people get vaccinated.
Mask mandates loosen across Minot
A few of the prizes include $200 and photos published in North Dakota Tourism's promotional...
2021 Governor’s Photo Contest launched
At Monday night's city council meeting Minot Mayor Shaun Sipma declared this week as Public...
Meet some of the people behind Minot Public Works
Dickinson Police have identified the man killed in an officer-involved shooting early Monday...
Dickinson Police release more information on Monday’s officer-involved shooting
A Woodville Pork sign is pictured Monday, May 17, 2021, in Waseca, Minn. The Waseca Police...
Minnesota barn fire kills an estimated 12,000 pigs