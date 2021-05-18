County denies property adjustment for Dakota Boys and Girls Ranch

MINOT, N.D. - The Ward County Commissioners denied a request from the Dakota Boys and Girls Ranch Tuesday to adjust property boundaries due to the impact it would have on a nearby landowner.

The ranch asked the commissioners to vacate a portion of a section line that falls between their land and a private owners land. The additional land would have allowed the ranch to plan for expansions and to improve safety by eliminating a road that cuts through the campus.

“For 64 years, we’ve been able to operate without constriction from that section line, but its always there as a reminder. At this point, we would like to really know that the kids have the safety,” said Joy Ryan, CEO of the Dakota Boys and Girls Ranch.

The private landowner near the ranch told the commissioners that if the line was vacated, he would not be able to access part of his property due to river.

He also brought up concerns about challenges he would face with selling the land.

The land owner said he thought the ranch had enough area to expand as-is.

“By going south, the river is there as you guys well know. I am not able to, nobody is going to out a bridge in for me. So there would be no access if this was closed. So I oppose the vacation,” said Russel Rogeny, the private landowner.

The vote to reject the request was 5-0.

