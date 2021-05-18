Bismarck Municipal Ballpark replaces 72-year-old outfield lights

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - It’s time to get your peanuts and Cracker Jacks because baseball season is back. And this year there will be some changes to Bismarck’s Municipal Baseball field.

The original outfield lights were installed in 1949, and the two infield lights were put up in the mid-90s when the ballpark was rotated. Now, the lights are making way for new ones.

“These new lights are going to improve the playing conditions for both the players and the fans. There’ll be better light for the players when they are out there playing in the field,” said Bismarck Parks and Recreation facilities and programs director Kevin Klipfel.

The new lights can also be programed with different displays in a light show that the city says will be like “quiet fireworks.”

