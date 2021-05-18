Ah, Nuts! NUTmobile comes to Bismarck

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Be careful! 1.8 million American children are allergic to this story.

The Planters NUTmobile made a stop in Bismarck and will be hanging around until May 23rd. The famous ride is traveling across the country giving peanut fans a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to see it.

“Well, we were just shopping and I looked over, and I thought it was the Weiner mobile. And I said, ‘No! Wait a minute! That’s the Peanutmobile or the Planter’s mobile.’ I thought I’d never see the Peanut or NUTmobile. I said, ‘Hey! That kinda goes with me. I’m kinda nutty. So I said we gotta see the NUTmobile,’” said Dan Kent of Bismarck.

There are only three NUTmobiles driven by a select team of Peanutters. You can find out more at PlantersNUTmobile.com

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.