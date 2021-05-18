After Governor Burgum’s statement, group hopes rail bridge can become “economic driver” in community

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - It looked like the train had left the station for those wanting to turn the BNSF rail bridge into a pedestrian trail, until Governor Doug Burgum weighed in saying that the preservation of the bridge may be a worthwhile project for North Dakota’s tourism industry.

For months, organizations have debated about what to do with the old bridge after BNSF constructs a new bridge.

“Once it’s gone, it’s gone. It’s never coming back,” said Friends of the Rail Bridge board member Margie Zalk Enerson.

Although the Friends of the Rail Bridge have asked for city and county help preserving the bridge, discussions were moving away from keeping the structure.

But FORB said on Friday, Governor Doug Burgum spoke highly of the bridge, saying it could be beneficial for state tourism.

A BNSF spokesperson says if the bridge stays, the cost of their new build will increase by upwards of 50 to 90 million dollars. A feasibility study by FORB estimates the preservation of the old bridge would cost 6.9 million dollars. Now, depending on federal guidance, parties say federal coronavirus aid may help with costs associated with preservation.

“Bridges like this are an economic driver in other communities, we need this community to see that this can be an economic driver and just be joyous of what we have here before it is torn down,” Enerson added.

FORB members say they expect questions about feasibility to be resolved when an environmental impact statement comes out in June.

On April 29th, BNSF had sent a letter to the US Coast Guard asking to proceed with the removal of the bridge. No decisions have been made, yet.

