XWA Awarded $1.2 Million from Covid Act

(kfyr)
By Michael Anthony
Published: May. 17, 2021 at 5:08 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
WILLISTON, N.D. - The Williston Basin International Airport has received another large grant to support its operations.

The US Department of Transportation has announced over $1.2 million, which come from the Coronavirus Preparedness and Response Supplemental Appropriations Act.

This is the second COVID-related grant awarded to XWA. Airport Director Anthony Dudas says XWA received about $1.3 million from the CARES ACT last year.

Dudas says this funding will help cover operational costs.

“Those funds are intended to help our facility cover our reduced revenues due to covid and that will allow us to cover our operational expenses based on those reduced revenues we saw in 2020,” said Dudas.

Dudas adds that the primary use of the funding comes from expenses made to limit the spread of COVID-19, which is included in XWA’s operating costs.

“We worked to refine our cleaning practices to ensure we are maintaining safe, clean facilities for the travelling public.”

Dudas adds that some funding has been dedicated to concessions who operate at XWA.

