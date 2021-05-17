Advertisement

Williston State College lifts mask mandate

(Williston State College)
Published: May. 17, 2021 at 3:00 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILLISTON, N.D. - Following graduation and the end of the spring semester, Williston State College has announced they have lifted their mask requirement.

Effective Monday, masks on campus and facilities will be optional. Capacity limits for events and travel restrictions at Williston State College have also been removed.

President Dr. John Miller says the move was “Data-driven” and the numbers support removing the restrictions.

“We feel it’s time to get back to normal, or as normal as we can be, and start planning for the fall semester right now with the campus being open,” said Miller.

Dr. Miller credits the campus community for their cooperation in wearing masks and being socially distance. He says it’s been a big help in keeping numbers low at WSC.

“Just walking around campus today and seeing people’s faces instead of seeing masks; it’s an uplifting thing,” said Dr. Miller.

Dr. Miller says the college will react with any changes regarding the pandemic, but for now, he’s aiming for a mostly normal fall semester.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 14-year-old student is in custody after being found with a gun at Normandy High School.
Man dies in officer involved shooting in Dickinson Monday morning
Bismarck man plans 1,700 mile motorcycle ride to Texas in honor of stepson and suicide prevention
Bicyclist killed, bystander injured when hit by car in Dickinson
Jocelyn Kreitinger
Dickinson girl transformed into a princess through Make-A-Wish North Dakota
President Joe Biden delivers remarks about COVID-19 vaccinations in the South Court Auditorium...
88% of children covered by monthly payments starting in July

Latest News

The event to mark 10 years after the 2011 Souris River Flood will be held June 26 at Oak Park...
Minot city leaders discuss approach to recognizing 10-year mark of 2011 flood
Job Service North Dakota Williston
Many jobs available in northwestern North Dakota
Authorities partner with auto shops to fight catalytic converter theft
Student ‘immediately filled with rage’ after BPS board decides not to save seat for her deceased classmate at graduation
Home of Economy store opening connects rural residents