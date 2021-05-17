Williston State College lifts mask mandate

WILLISTON, N.D. - Following graduation and the end of the spring semester, Williston State College has announced they have lifted their mask requirement.

Effective Monday, masks on campus and facilities will be optional. Capacity limits for events and travel restrictions at Williston State College have also been removed.

President Dr. John Miller says the move was “Data-driven” and the numbers support removing the restrictions.

“We feel it’s time to get back to normal, or as normal as we can be, and start planning for the fall semester right now with the campus being open,” said Miller.

Dr. Miller credits the campus community for their cooperation in wearing masks and being socially distance. He says it’s been a big help in keeping numbers low at WSC.

“Just walking around campus today and seeing people’s faces instead of seeing masks; it’s an uplifting thing,” said Dr. Miller.

Dr. Miller says the college will react with any changes regarding the pandemic, but for now, he’s aiming for a mostly normal fall semester.

