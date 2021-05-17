What the new CDC guidance means for North Dakota

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - On Thursday, the CDC updated its masking guidelines for vaccinated people. But here in North Dakota, we’ve been without a statewide mask mandate since Jan. 18.

The CDC says if you’re fully vaccinated against COVID-19, you don’t need a mask either outdoors or indoors, with a few exceptions. This is creating some gray area for many.

A quick drive around downtown Bismarck shows mask-wearing varies from person to person.

With large retailers like Walmart, Target, and Costco all allowing vaccinated people to enter without a mask, some vaccinated Bismarck residents say they’ll likely still wear one.

“I still wear my mask, although I didn’t wear it in here today, so I feel bad about that, and I still do the social distancing, even though I’m vaccinated, I still feel I need to protect myself and others,” said Lydia Schmitt, a vaccinated Bismarck resident.

Schmitt isn’t alone in her decision.

“At my age we want to wear our masks, because we’re mixing with a lot of people, and we like to protect them as well as ourselves,” said Dean Conrad, another vaccinated Bismarck resident.

Guidance has not changed for those who aren’t vaccinated.

“If you’re not vaccinated, obviously we still recommend that you wear your mask, socially distance, and wash your hands, continue to take those same precautions,” said Dr. Todd Schaffer with Sanford Bismarck.

While the updated CDC guidelines have given some hope of a return to normal, Dr. Schaffer says North Dakota has not achieved herd immunity.

“Even though this is one more step in the process of trying to get beyond this pandemic, we still have a ways to go,” said Schaffer.

Masks are still required for all people in places like hospitals and airplanes.

The new CDC guidance has not changed masking guidelines for Sanford Health, since it is a medical facility.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.