UPDATE: One dead after incident inside courtroom at Federal Courthouse

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The U.S. Marshals Service confirms with Valley News Live that someone died in a courtroom at the Federal Courthouse in downtown Fargo after an incident there Monday afternoon.

The Fargo Fire Department and F-M Ambulance responded to 655 1st Avenue North around 2:00 p.m.

The individual was identified as 55-year-old Jeffery Ferris. He was on trial for an April 2020 incident on the Turtle Mountian Indian Reservation.

Court records allege he drove a jeep toward several children and nearly hit them.

Those documents also say Ferris assaulted a person with a handgun.

Ferris faced charges of assault with a deadly weapon, reckless endangerment, terrorizing, and using a firearm in a violent felony.

A witness told our crews that were on scene, the man apparently injured himself in the neck with an object that could have been a pen or plastic shank.

”The guy turned around and you could see the inside of his neck. He had slit his neck with some object... don’t know if it was plastic or what it was. One of the other attorneys in there said it looked like a pen, but his attorney said it looked like a scalpel,” the witness told Valley News Live.

The witness said it appeared the man slit his throat after a verdict was reached in his case, and U.S. Marshals had to wrestle the person to the floor.

No other information is available at this time.

