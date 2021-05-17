Advertisement

United Community Bank Athlete of the Week: Olivia Passa

Olivia Passa
Olivia Passa(kfyr)
By Ben Barr
Published: May. 17, 2021 at 2:45 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VELVA, N.D. – Velva’s Olivia Passa has been putting in the hours in the pitching circle.

“It’s a lot of the time not even just in the season, but in the summer going to pitching lessons and playing in tournaments with other teams,” said Passa, sophomore pitcher/outfielder.

Passa’s been able to fool batters in more ways than one.

“She’s got a nice changeup, and that helps a lot to make her fastball look faster to the batter. She’s also got a riseball and dropball that she’s been working on. Curveball has been a natural progression for her. She hasn’t really worked on it, but it has a natural curve,” said Fred Mueller, head coach.

Berkley Selzler has had a front row seat to Passa’s success.

She has really good speed, and I feel like that brings us higher than other teams because we have a really fast pitcher,” said Selzler, sophomore catcher.

Passa said she’s happy to see her hard work pay off, but knows that a team wins the State Championship.

“We have to have good defense too. You can’t just have one person doing it all,” said Passa.

Passa also gets it done in the batter’s box. She’s the Aggies’ leadoff hitter, leading the team in home runs with a batting average around .450.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 14-year-old student is in custody after being found with a gun at Normandy High School.
Man dies in officer involved shooting in Dickinson Monday morning
Bismarck man plans 1,700 mile motorcycle ride to Texas in honor of stepson and suicide prevention
Bicyclist killed, bystander injured when hit by car in Dickinson
Jocelyn Kreitinger
Dickinson girl transformed into a princess through Make-A-Wish North Dakota
President Joe Biden delivers remarks about COVID-19 vaccinations in the South Court Auditorium...
88% of children covered by monthly payments starting in July

Latest News

Lauren Ware
Lauren Ware: Finalist U19 Team USA
Dickinson State Football
Dickinson State women’s track and field grabs another NSAA title
Photo courtesy: University of Mary
UMary women’s track and field claims 3rd straight NSIC title
Andrew Leingang
Century High School student-athlete named Gatorade North Dakota Football Player of the Year