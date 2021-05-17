Advertisement

Target ends face mask requirements for fully vaccinated staff, customers

Fully vaccinated customers and staff are no longer required to wear face masks at many Target locations, the company said.
Fully vaccinated customers and staff are no longer required to wear face masks at many Target locations, the company said.(CNN, file photo)
By Gray News staff
Published: May. 17, 2021 at 9:25 AM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
(Gray News) - Target announced Monday it would no longer require customers and staff who are fully vaccinated for COVID-19 to wear face coverings in its stores.

The move follows recent guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which stated the fully vaccinated can stop wearing masks outdoors and in many indoor settings.

The company said it would follow local ordinances in locations that still require face masks.

“Face coverings will continue to be strongly recommended for guests and team members who are not fully vaccinated, and we’ll continue our increased safety and cleaning measures, including social distancing, throughout our stores,” Target said in the statement.

Walmart and Sam’s Club made a similar announcement Friday. Other nationwide retailers that have relaxed mask requirements include Publix, Starbucks, Costco and Trader Joe’s.

People who are two weeks removed from getting their second Pfizer or Moderna vaccine, or the single shot Johnson & Johnson, are considered fully vaccinated, the CDC stated.

More than 157 million people in the U.S. have received at least one dose by Monday, according to the agency’s COVID data tracker. Nearly 123 million, about 37% of the population, are fully vaccinated.

More than 582,000 people in the U.S. have died from the virus. All people ages 12 and up are now eligible to receive a vaccine.

