Steinwand to retire North Dakota Game and Fish

Terry Steinwand
Terry Steinwand(kfyr)
By KFYR Staff
Published: May. 17, 2021 at 11:56 AM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - After more than 15 years as director of the North Dakota Game and Fish Department, Terry Steinwand announced his retirement.

Steinwand started his career with NDGF in 1982 as a fisheries biologist. He was named fisheries division chief in 1989. He was appointed director in 2006 by then Governor John Hoeven.

“I’ve been blessed with a tremendous personal and professional family, and the decision to retire was not an easy one, but it’s time to spend more time with family and hunting or fishing,” Steinwand said. " I’ve had the opportunity to work with some great people and some great governors, and I couldn’t ask for a better organization or group of people to work with than the ones I’ve had over the last 39 years. And there’s no better place to be than North Dakota.”

Under Steinwand’s leadership, the Game and Fish Department also has embraced technology to offer online options for many of its services. Most recently, the department supported the Legislature’s passage of Senate Bill 2144, making North Dakota the first state in the nation to allow electronic posting of private land.

A national search will be conducted for a new Game and Fish director.

