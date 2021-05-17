NDDOT provides grants for alternative transportation

MINOT, N.D. – A North Dakota Department of Transportation program is working to promote public health and safety with federal funding.

The Transportation Alternative funding program supports things like school routes in Minot, walking trails in Bismarck, or a West Fargo bike path.

“They’re all good projects, I’m looking forward to each one of these projects. We’ve provided two years of funding this time and it was almost $3 million,” said Pam Wenger, TA Program manager.

The $3 million are going towards 15 project in 2023-24.

