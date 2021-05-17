ND workforce questions continue after birth rates drop nearly 5%

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Over the past three years, the United States has seen a notable drop in the number of births.

The CDC reports a birthrate drop of almost five percent.

Experts say the pandemic is one of the main factors, but trends say births were going to decrease regardless.

When the census was complete, North Dakota was near the top in fastest growing states in the country.

However, that growth was more a result of immigration during the oil booms, rather than the birth rate.

While North Dakota enjoys the short-term bump, it’s if they will stay that has some worried.

It’s the labor force that brought more workers to North Dakota, driven by the oil boom out west.

But some day, someone will have to take care of those workers.

A declining birth rate doesn’t make that easy.

“If your birth rate is decreasing and your social security retirees are increasing and the percentage of your population that are seniors are increasing, you’re going to put a continued stress on your labor force and your social programs in the near future, over the next 20 - 30 years,” said BSC Economics Instructor Ryan Jockers.

The birth rate report came out shortly after North Dakota dedicated billions of dollars towards infrastructure and other in-state investments.

But with the next generation decreasing, there are questions over who will benefit.

“We’ve always been battling for two things: capital and work force, because capital would leave our state and work force would leave our state... We want to get people to come here and we want to get people to stay here. So we have to get those two things aligned,” said Gov. Doug Burgum, R-N.D.

North Dakota isn’t new to labor shortages, but we might be on track to fixing it despite the drop in births.

Looking to the western part of the state, young families remain.

“The schools are bursting at the seams. So there’s evidence that not only did they come, but a lot of them stayed even after a couple of those crashes that we had. We had an oil crash about four or five years ago. You see a lot of people staying in North Dakota,” Jockers said.

North Dakota is building roads for today, in hopes of attracting families to build the roads for tomorrow.

The birth rate isn’t the only factor indicating stress on social programs or the work force. But economists say it’s a piece to the demographic and economic puzzle many countries are continuing to struggle with.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.