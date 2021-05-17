Advertisement

Minoters may see slight increases in parking fees at the airport

(kfyr)
By Sasha Strong
Published: May. 17, 2021 at 5:34 PM CDT
MINOT, N.D. – You might soon notice some changes this summer if you plan on parking at Minot International Airport.

They plan to upgrade their ticket machines and other equipment in the parking lot.

At Monday’s  Minot City Council meeting administrators are recommending a change from its current management company, Reef, which is paid to manage the lot to Laz Parking, which would operate like a concession and pay a percentage of revenue to the airport.

The change in the company would impact parking fees.

“There are some changes in prices, but not much of an increase. The daily rate will stay the same in both short-term and long-term parking, but what we are doing is reducing the number of levels of parking,” said Minot International Airport Director Rick Feltner.

Rather than short-term levels increasing by the hour, they would be up to one hour, up to three hours and up to six hours.

The issue is on the agenda for Monday’s City Council meeting.

