Minot Parks warns of scam event posts on social media

(kfyr)
By Grace Kraemer
Published: May. 16, 2021 at 7:10 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
MINOT, N.D. – The Minot Park District has been rolling out its summer events. With that, leadership said there’s been an uptick in fake social media events popping up.

The park district became aware of the fraudulent posts during their first ever pumpkin trail walk. In the duplicate posts, the scammers were trying to sell fake tickets. As the park district has created more events on their social media pages, they want to make sure that those who are interested do not get scammed.

“Just make sure, if you have a question or are your buying something, that we aren’t going to private message you and ask you to go through this link or this link, we are probably just going to contact you over the phone. If you’re ever in doubt, please just give us a call,” said Elly Deslauriers with Minot Park District.

Deslauriers added that most of their events are free, so you would rarely need to pay for tickets.

