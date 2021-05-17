Man dies in officer involved shooting in Dickinson Monday morning

DICKINSON, N.D. (KFYR) - Dickinson police arrived at a domestic disturbance call on the 3300 block of 4th Avenue East early Monday morning.

A man fired a gun toward officers from inside a ground-floor apartment. Officers returned fire, killing him.

A woman was inside the apartment received a non-life-threatening gunshot wound and was transported to St. Alexius Hospital.

The suspect was declared deceased at the scene. Several children were also inside the apartment at the time but were unharmed.

The two Dickinson officers were uninjured and are currently on administrative leave pending an investigation.

