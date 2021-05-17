Downtowners Bismarck prepares to create new strategic plan

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Downtowners Bismarck office is preparing to create a new strategic plan for the city.

Chief Operating Officer Kate Herzog says housing has been a priority for the city in the past, and with recent developments under construction and planned for the future, Bismarck has increased its downtown housing by nearly 50 percent.

So now, Downtowners Bismarck is working to find the next priorities for the city. Herzog says a communal gathering place could be a target for the next plan.

“Basically a quarter of a city block or more where you can have events, folks can gather, might be a farmers market. It also provides that green space, that outdoor space for residents that might be living downtown,” said Herzog.

Herzog also says they will begin reaching out for public comment on suggestions on city priorities in the coming months.

