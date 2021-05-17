Advertisement

Downtowners Bismarck prepares to create new strategic plan

Downtowners strategic plan
Downtowners strategic plan(kfyr)
By Hayley Boland
Published: May. 17, 2021 at 2:55 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Downtowners Bismarck office is preparing to create a new strategic plan for the city.

Chief Operating Officer Kate Herzog says housing has been a priority for the city in the past, and with recent developments under construction and planned for the future, Bismarck has increased its downtown housing by nearly 50 percent.

So now, Downtowners Bismarck is working to find the next priorities for the city. Herzog says a communal gathering place could be a target for the next plan.

“Basically a quarter of a city block or more where you can have events, folks can gather, might be a farmers market. It also provides that green space, that outdoor space for residents that might be living downtown,” said Herzog.

Herzog also says they will begin reaching out for public comment on suggestions on city priorities in the coming months.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 14-year-old student is in custody after being found with a gun at Normandy High School.
Man dies in officer involved shooting in Dickinson Monday morning
Bismarck man plans 1,700 mile motorcycle ride to Texas in honor of stepson and suicide prevention
Bicyclist killed, bystander injured when hit by car in Dickinson
Jocelyn Kreitinger
Dickinson girl transformed into a princess through Make-A-Wish North Dakota
President Joe Biden delivers remarks about COVID-19 vaccinations in the South Court Auditorium...
88% of children covered by monthly payments starting in July

Latest News

The event to mark 10 years after the 2011 Souris River Flood will be held June 26 at Oak Park...
Minot city leaders discuss approach to recognizing 10-year mark of 2011 flood
Job Service North Dakota Williston
Many jobs available in northwestern North Dakota
Authorities partner with auto shops to fight catalytic converter theft
Student ‘immediately filled with rage’ after BPS board decides not to save seat for her deceased classmate at graduation
Home of Economy store opening connects rural residents