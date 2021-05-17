Advertisement

Bush Foundation grant awarded to expand journalism in Indian Country

(kfyr)
By Sasha Strong
Published: May. 16, 2021 at 7:15 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINOT, N.D. - A MHA tribal member was recently awarded a $100,000 grant to expand indigenous journalism in Indian Country.

Jodi Rave Spotted Bear said she first applied for the grant years ago when she founded the Indigenous Media Freedom Alliance.

She applied again last September and said this August she will start a journalism leadership project.

She also said she will use the funds to get more reporters in tribal communities.

“We publish on a news site called buffalosfire.com. It is really important that we have more independent native media organizations that will better reflect news that is happening within our tribal community,” said Jodi Rave Spotted Bear.

Courtney Schaff from Fargo also won a Bush Fellowship award.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bismarck Fire Department responds to Saturday morning house fire
Bismarck Fire Department responds to Friday night mobile home fire
Some Mandan residents ask for dog park to be divided by dog temperament
Earl Howard and Nikki Entzel
Trial continued for two accused of murder
Berthold Police are asking for the public's help in investigating a catalytic converter theft...
Berthold Police investigating catalytic converter theft

Latest News

Princess for a day
Princess for a day
Bismarck man plans 1,700 mile motorcycle ride to Texas in honor of stepson and suicide prevention
North Dakota Department of Transportation
NDDOT provides grants for alternative transportation
Minot Parks warns of scam event posts on social media