Bush Foundation grant awarded to expand journalism in Indian Country

MINOT, N.D. - A MHA tribal member was recently awarded a $100,000 grant to expand indigenous journalism in Indian Country.

Jodi Rave Spotted Bear said she first applied for the grant years ago when she founded the Indigenous Media Freedom Alliance.

She applied again last September and said this August she will start a journalism leadership project.

She also said she will use the funds to get more reporters in tribal communities.

“We publish on a news site called buffalosfire.com. It is really important that we have more independent native media organizations that will better reflect news that is happening within our tribal community,” said Jodi Rave Spotted Bear.

Courtney Schaff from Fargo also won a Bush Fellowship award.

