BSC getting new Line worker training facility

(kfyr)
By Jacob Notermann
Published: May. 16, 2021 at 7:06 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Bismarck State College is home to the only line worker training program in the state.

Soon, they will get a new home.

Thanks to a $4 million grant from U.S. Department of Commerce and a bundle of donations, BSC and the North Dakota Association of Rural Electric Cooperatives will build a new training facility featuring an 17,000 square-foot indoor arena for year-round practice.

“It’s always nice to be able to do that kind of training outside of a construction season. So, in the wintertime, utilities can send some of their employees to our site to conduct more safety training,” NDAREC General Manager Josh Kramer said.

The new building will be built on the site of the current faculty and will be open by 2022.

The program trains more than 50 students every year.

