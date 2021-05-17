Bismarck summer school to operate as normal this year

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - As more school districts decide to relax COVID-19 restrictions, those updated protocols will be carried over to summer school.

For Bismarck Public School students, summer school was completely online last year, but this year, administrators say things are back to normal.

Masks are recommended but not required.

“I think numbers went up a little bit this year. When students found out last spring, they were going to summer school virtual, I think the number dropped a little bit because of that. Students like that face-to-face contact. They need that face-to-face contact. We told our students this year that we’re going to be back to regular summer school. Full face-to-face, our numbers did go back up again,” said Legacy High School Principal Tom Schmidt.

So far, there are almost 440 students registered for summer school.

Schmidt says students typically use summer school to get ahead on their courses.

