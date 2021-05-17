Advertisement

Bismarck farmer plants corn maze, hopes to raise awareness about agriculture

(DJ Coleman Farms)
By Jody Kerzman
Published: May. 17, 2021 at 1:40 PM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) – Agriculture is a big part of North Dakota’s economy, which means the drought is affecting a large number of people.

But farmers won’t let the dry conditions keep them from planting their crops.

They are plugging along, getting seed in the ground and hoping for rain.

Planting Corn
Planting Corn(kfyr)

One area farmer is using some of his farmland to teach people about farming and ranching.

Clark Coleman can’t help digging in this dirt. He’s happy to find the corn he planted here just days ago is already starting to germinate.

“In seven or eight days we should start seeing these little guys coming out of the ground,” he explained.

This is just one of many fields of corn Coleman will plant. This one, is a little extra special. This will be the Coleman Farms Corn Maze, back for a second year on this field, just east of Bismarck’s Buckstop Junction.

Ten acres of the 60-acre field will be used for the maze. Special technology on the planter allowed Coleman to plant only where he wants the corn to grow and leaving the paths of the maze unplanted.

This year’s design:  a cow and her calf, complete with the Coleman’s brand.

“Farming is a big part of our operation, but cattle is a real big part of what we do too,” said Coleman.

They hope this corn maze will get people thinking about agriculture.

“We’re trying to have it be more of an educational type thing so people can understand some of the things that we’re doing with agriculture and the technology that we’re using to do these things,” he said.

Lessons Coleman hopes people will learn in this field.

You can learn more about the Coleman Corn Maze at DJ Coleman Farms and on their Facebook page.

