Advertisement

Bicyclist killed, bystander injured when hit by car in Dickinson

(kfyr)
By Julie Martin
Published: May. 17, 2021 at 3:36 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DICKINSON, N.D. (KFYR) - A 26-year-old man was killed Sunday night, and a bystander rendering aid was injured when an 85-year-old man hit them with his vehicle.

According to North Dakota Highway Patrol, Dillion Olheiser fell off his bike at the intersection of South Main and 6th Street in Dickinson.

Troopers says a 55-year-old Dawn Belohlavek was rendering first aid, when an 85-year-old driver ran over the two victims.

Belohlavek was life-flighted to Bismarck. Olheiser was killed.

No one has been arrested at this time as NDHP and the Dickinson Police Department investigate the crash

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 14-year-old student is in custody after being found with a gun at Normandy High School.
Man dies in officer involved shooting in Dickinson Monday morning
Bismarck man plans 1,700 mile motorcycle ride to Texas in honor of stepson and suicide prevention
Jocelyn Kreitinger
Dickinson girl transformed into a princess through Make-A-Wish North Dakota
President Joe Biden delivers remarks about COVID-19 vaccinations in the South Court Auditorium...
88% of children covered by monthly payments starting in July

Latest News

The event to mark 10 years after the 2011 Souris River Flood will be held June 26 at Oak Park...
Minot city leaders discuss approach to recognizing 10-year mark of 2011 flood
Job Service North Dakota Williston
Many jobs available in northwestern North Dakota
Authorities partner with auto shops to fight catalytic converter theft
Student ‘immediately filled with rage’ after BPS board decides not to save seat for her deceased classmate at graduation
Home of Economy store opening connects rural residents