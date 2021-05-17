Bicyclist killed, bystander injured when hit by car in Dickinson

DICKINSON, N.D. (KFYR) - A 26-year-old man was killed Sunday night, and a bystander rendering aid was injured when an 85-year-old man hit them with his vehicle.

According to North Dakota Highway Patrol, Dillion Olheiser fell off his bike at the intersection of South Main and 6th Street in Dickinson.

Troopers says a 55-year-old Dawn Belohlavek was rendering first aid, when an 85-year-old driver ran over the two victims.

Belohlavek was life-flighted to Bismarck. Olheiser was killed.

No one has been arrested at this time as NDHP and the Dickinson Police Department investigate the crash

