Advertisement

Andrea Meza of Mexico crowned 69th Miss Universe

By Associated Press
Published: May. 16, 2021 at 11:58 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. (AP) - Andrea Meza of Mexico has been crowned Miss Universe.

Meza, who has a software engineering degree, beat out Miss Brazil at the end of the night, screaming Sunday when the announcer shouted “Viva Mexico!”

Previous winner Zozibini Tunzi fit the crown on Meza’s head and waited to make sure it would stay in place as Meza beamed and took her first walk to the front of the stage.

Tunzi, a public relations professional who became the first Black woman from South Africa to win the contest, had held the title since December 2019. Last year’s ceremony was canceled due to the pandemic.

The pageant was hosted by “Access Hollywood’s” Mario Lopez and actor and model Olivia Culpo, the 2012 Miss Universe. It was broadcast live from the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Hollywood in Hollywood, Florida.

Ahead of the pageant, Paula M. Shugart, president of the Miss Universe Organization, stated that they had spent months planning a safe competition that followed similar guidelines as last November’s 2020 Miss USA competition held in Memphis.

The Miss Universe competition airs in more than 160 territories and countries across the globe including in the U.S on the FYI channel and on Telemundo.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bismarck Fire Department responds to Saturday morning house fire
Bismarck Fire Department responds to Friday night mobile home fire
Some Mandan residents ask for dog park to be divided by dog temperament
Earl Howard and Nikki Entzel
Trial continued for two accused of murder
Berthold Police are asking for the public's help in investigating a catalytic converter theft...
Berthold Police investigating catalytic converter theft

Latest News

Robbin Kelly-Dunn and her husband, Darrell, were on a visit to Crystal Beach when the latter...
Man hospitalized with flesh-eating bacteria after golf cart crash on beach
The man and his wife, a medical professional, went to multiple hospitals before he received...
Family warns others after man hospitalized with flesh-eating bacteria
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu signaled in a speech to the nation the fourth war...
Airstrikes, rockets claim more lives in Gaza and Israel
Andrea Meza, who has a software engineering degree, beat out Miss Brazil at the end of the night.
RAW: Miss Mexico crowned 69th Miss Universe