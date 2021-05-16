UTTC International Powwow is back this year

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - United Tribes Technical College’s International Powwow is back after being canceled due to COVID-19 last year.

There will be sanitizing station throughout Powwow grounds, masks are strongly recommended and will be provided to those who want them.

“The funds that we gather a from a result of all of these events, goes to our scholarships, and we put those out in the fall and springs and the following fall, to help our students out going to school,” said UTTC President Leander McDonald.

The Powwow will be held September 10 through September 12 in the campus’s Lone Star Arena.

