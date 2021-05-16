Advertisement

UMary women’s track and field claims 3rd straight NSIC title

Photo courtesy: University of Mary
Photo courtesy: University of Mary (KFYR)
By Neil Vierzba
Published: May. 16, 2021 at 12:41 PM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
DULUTH, MN (KFYR)- The University of Mary women’s track and field team is once again NSIC champions as they claimed the title on Saturday at Malosky Stadium in Duluth, Minn.

Saturday’s title win also marked the 10th time in the last 14 years the team has gone on to win the championship.

The team had six individual champions as well and would finish with a team score of 174.

