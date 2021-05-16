Advertisement

Montana Democrats file lawsuit over election laws

By Hayley Boland
Published: May. 16, 2021 at 6:45 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Montana Democratic Party has filed a lawsuit over a recent election bill signed into law by Gov. Greg Gianforte.

Gianforte signed House Bill 530, which prevents voters from giving their ballot to someone who is paid to take it to the elections office.

The law states a person can’t provide or accept payment in exchange for requesting or collecting a ballot.

Many Democrats are concerned it will disenfranchise those living in rural and indigenous communities by preventing ballot collection.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

