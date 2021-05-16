Montana Democrats file lawsuit over election laws

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Montana Democratic Party has filed a lawsuit over a recent election bill signed into law by Gov. Greg Gianforte.

Gianforte signed House Bill 530, which prevents voters from giving their ballot to someone who is paid to take it to the elections office.

The law states a person can’t provide or accept payment in exchange for requesting or collecting a ballot.

Many Democrats are concerned it will disenfranchise those living in rural and indigenous communities by preventing ballot collection.

