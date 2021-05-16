Lemonade Day kick-off event held at Dakota Zoo

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - When life gives you lemons, turn into a business plan; that’s what many kids in Bismarck-Mandan are gearing up to do, as May 15 was the official kick-off for Lemonade Day.

Lemonade Day is a free and educational program that allows young entrepreneurs to create, own and operate their own business by setting up a lemonade stand on Lemonade Day.

The future business owners we’re able to pick up their Lemonade Day backpacks from Dakota Zoo in Bismarck; that contained the mentor guide and entrepreneur guide to help teach what it takes to be a business owner.

“It’s important for the community to have so we can teach our generations to come how to become a young entrepreneur, so we can continue to have entrepreneurs throughout Bismarck-Mandan,” said Bismarck Mandan Chamber EDC events coordinator Josie Smyle.

If you didn’t get a chance to register and pick up a backpack, no worries, there’s still time, and you can find all that information at: Bismarck-Mandan | Lemonade Day

Lemonade day is June 19.

