Advertisement

Lemonade Day kick-off event held at Dakota Zoo

Lemonade Day
Lemonade Day(Bismarck Mandan Chamber EDC)
By Hallie Brown
Published: May. 15, 2021 at 8:46 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - When life gives you lemons, turn into a business plan; that’s what many kids in Bismarck-Mandan are gearing up to do, as May 15 was the official kick-off for Lemonade Day.

Lemonade Day is a free and educational program that allows young entrepreneurs to create, own and operate their own business by setting up a lemonade stand on Lemonade Day.

The future business owners we’re able to pick up their Lemonade Day backpacks from Dakota Zoo in Bismarck; that contained the mentor guide and entrepreneur guide to help teach what it takes to be a business owner.

“It’s important for the community to have so we can teach our generations to come how to become a young entrepreneur, so we can continue to have entrepreneurs throughout Bismarck-Mandan,” said Bismarck Mandan Chamber EDC events coordinator Josie Smyle.

If you didn’t get a chance to register and pick up a backpack, no worries, there’s still time, and you can find all that information at: Bismarck-Mandan | Lemonade Day

Lemonade day is June 19.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bismarck Fire Department responds to Saturday morning house fire
Berthold Police are asking for the public's help in investigating a catalytic converter theft...
Berthold Police investigating catalytic converter theft
Melissa Poitra
Turtle Mountain woman’s remains identified in North Carolina, death investigated as homicide
Earl Howard and Nikki Entzel
Trial continued for two accused of murder
Target is pulling Pokemon and sports cards from its stores after a consumer was assaulted over...
Target stops selling Pokemon, sports trading cards in stores over safety concerns

Latest News

Missing Tiger Found in Texas
UTTC International Powwow is back this year
Drug Tip Information Hotline
MHA drug tip line offers safe way to report
Harris Olfason
Nothing stopping Harris