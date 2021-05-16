Advertisement

Dickinson State women’s track and field grabs another NSAA title

Dickinson State Football
Dickinson State Football(KFYR-TV)
By Neil Vierzba
Published: May. 16, 2021 at 12:48 PM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
FOREST CITY, IA (KFYR)- The Blue Hawk women’s track and field team is once again NSAA champions after another dominating performance on Saturday.

It’s the fourth straight title for Dickinson State and the fifth in the last six years.

The Blue Hawks were led by Faith Brennan who scored 42 points individually. She would win the triple jump title and the 100 meter hurdles individually.

The team as a whole would score 215 points.

