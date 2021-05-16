Dickinson girl transformed into a princess through Make-A-Wish North Dakota

DICKINSON, N.D. (KFYR) - Many young girls wish to be a princess, but not all of them have that wish come true.

Ten-year-old Jocelyn Kreitinger of Dickinson, however, got her wish granted by Make-A-Wish North Dakota to be a princess for a day.

Jocelyn was diagnosed with a life-limiting nervous system disorder for which there are no significant therapies.

Jocelyn Kreitinger had no idea why she was at the photography studio, but to her surprise, it was to transform into Princess Jocelyn.

“I think it means that she has a chance of being above normal today and just to celebrate with her friends and the people that have supported her this entire time, but I think she’s just going to feel uplifted,” said mother Rebecca Kreitinger.

After she got all dolled up, she paraded downtown Dickinson in a horse-drawn carriage, waving to friends, family and adoring subjects.

“She really loves dressing up, getting dolled up, hair and makeup done with her sisters and friends, that’s something she loves doing,” said Jocelyn’s Wish Granter Hope Sticka.

From there, she enjoyed a tea party before being driven down the Enchanted Highway by the Prairie Belle Coach.

Then she headed to the ball at the Enchanted Castle in Regent, North Dakota.

“She just loves to twirl. It’s not as easy for her, but anytime anyone lifts her up and dances with her, she’s all smiles,” said Kreitinger.

To conclude her night, Princess Jocelyn participated in a second parade in Regent.

For more than 35 years, Make-A-Wish North Dakota has granted nearly 1,000 wishes statewide.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.