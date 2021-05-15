Trial continued for two accused of murder

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Friday afternoon, a Burleigh County judge continued a trial for two suspects accused of killing a Bismarck man in 2020.

Earl Howard and Nikki Entzel were scheduled for trial on Monday, however the state says new discovery and potential witnesses were a reason for postponing.

“Getting more discovery and more disclosures a few days before trial makes it practically impossible to have a fair trial when defense cannot review those items and be ready not only when there are new items to review, but preparation for the trial as a whole with all of the other, lager amounts of discovery we do have,” said defense attorney Justin Balzer.

Judge Douglas Bahr said he had no choice but to move the trial for the suspects to have a fair trial.

A new date has not yet been set. Both attorneys requested a two week trial.

