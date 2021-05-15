Some Mandan residents ask for dog park to be divided by dog temperament

MANDAN, N.D. (KFYR) - Mandan’s dog park is one of the city’s most popular parks. But some residents are asking for a change.

At the Parks board meeting Tuesday, residents asked for an added fence so all dogs can enjoy the space.

“I saw a family get up screaming, the kids were bawling Friday night, it’s just not fair for us dog owners who have tiny dogs and having to leave,” said Mandan resident Chelsea Ehlis of her experience at the dog park.

Ehlis then asked for dogs to be divided by temperament rather than size.

“There’s a lot of old dogs that are huge that would have to go to ‘passive,’ you know? And there’s a lot of little small dogs that might be ‘aggressive,’ I don’t know,” Ehlis added.

But others say a fence may not be the solution.

“I could see for smaller dogs not wanting to get bowled over by the really big dogs; for my own, I don’t like the idea because they are very reactive and I think if there’s a fence between them and other dogs, they are going to fixate on wanting to get to those other dogs,” said Mandan resident Starla Tipton.

Commissioners hope to explore the problem at future meetings.

“The last thing any of us want is for someone to get hurt out there, and a dog, but also I think when you throw 25 dogs out there, there is going to be some issues, I just don’t know how there isn’t going to be,” said Parks board president Wade Meschke.

The Parks board is taking the request under review with a study of other dog parks that divide dogs by temperament.

