MINOT, N.D. – Next week is public works week in Minot. It offers a chance to recognize the people that maintain our city.

An open house of the public works building will be held on May 20 from 2-7 p.m.

It will give the public a chance to see the different departments and how they work for the residents.

Small and large equipment will be on display for the public.

