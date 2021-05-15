Pollinator Gardens coming to Minot

MINOT, N.D. – A group in Minot is working to set up pollinator gardens in some of the new greenspace around the flood protection project.

Minot’s work acquiring properties and building flood walls is leaving some space open that can’t be built on. Volunteers are looking to plant habitats there for struggling pollinators like the monarch butterfly.

A city park agreement is coming up at Monday’s city council meeting to discuss this use.

“Their population is dwindling so we’re wanting to help build out some critical habitat so that they have a place to call home, get water, eat food, take care of all of those things,” Tim Baumann, organizer.

The first planting day for the gardens is scheduled for May 23. Go here for more information.

