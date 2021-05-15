Advertisement

Minot veterinarians see spike in new clients amid pandemic adoption boom

At Pinkerton Animal Hospital in Minot, they said they have seen many new faces in their clinics.
At Pinkerton Animal Hospital in Minot, they said they have seen many new faces in their clinics.
By Sasha Strong
Published: May. 14, 2021 at 7:13 PM CDT
MINOT, N.D. – More people adopted pets during the pandemic. That has led to an increase in how many animals local veterinarians are seeing.

At Pinkerton Animal Hospital in Minot, they said they have seen many new faces in their clinics.

They are also so booked that pet owners must schedule weeks in advance for an appointment.

The clinic helps nearly 150 pets a day.

“I think that there are a lot more pets being adopted and purchased over the past year nationally, statistically, that’s been shown,” said Dr. Ron Thunshelle.

The animal hospital sees roughly 36,000 pets a year.

