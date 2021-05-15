MHA drug tip line offers safe way to report

NEW TOWN, N.D. – Authorities with the Three Affiliated Tribes are continuing their fight against drugs by encouraging members of the communities to report suspicious activity safely.

The MHA Drug Enforcement Tip Information Hotline is a toll free number used to allow residents to anonymously report drug and criminal activity throughout the reservation.

All information shared is confidential and callers are not required to leave a name.

The line is open 24 hours a day at 1-844-865-2179.

“They have the choice on the tip line if they want a call back from the tip line or they’re just planning to leave a message being anonymous with detailed information of drug crimes going on,” said Angela Cummings, MHA Drug Enforcement Support Specialist.

Cummings said authorities from other states have also used the tip line to let Fort Berthold authorities know about drugs coming into the area.

