March oil production numbers look promising

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Department of Mineral Resources has released March production numbers and they’re looking promising.

The state’s frack crew count grew from six to nine and the rig count increased to 18. Industry leaders said it’s good to see those numbers slowly improving, but said there won’t be a drastic increase anytime soon.

“The intel that I gathered this week at the Williston Basin conference is no significant increases this year. Next year is where everybody is looking to,” said Department of Mineral Resources Director Lynn Helms.

Helms said oil companies are already beginning to look at their budgets for next year. He said the good news is the Bakken remains a suitable place to operate as long as we continue on a positive oil production trend.

