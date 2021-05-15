Advertisement

March oil production numbers look promising

(kfyr)
By Morgan Benth
Published: May. 15, 2021 at 12:22 PM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Department of Mineral Resources has released March production numbers and they’re looking promising.

The state’s frack crew count grew from six to nine and the rig count increased to 18. Industry leaders said it’s good to see those numbers slowly improving, but said there won’t be a drastic increase anytime soon.

“The intel that I gathered this week at the Williston Basin conference is no significant increases this year. Next year is where everybody is looking to,” said Department of Mineral Resources Director Lynn Helms.

Helms said oil companies are already beginning to look at their budgets for next year. He said the good news is the Bakken remains a suitable place to operate as long as we continue on a positive oil production trend.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bismarck Fire Department responds to Saturday morning house fire
Berthold Police are asking for the public's help in investigating a catalytic converter theft...
Berthold Police investigating catalytic converter theft
Melissa Poitra
Turtle Mountain woman’s remains identified in North Carolina, death investigated as homicide
Earl Howard and Nikki Entzel
Trial continued for two accused of murder
Target is pulling Pokemon and sports cards from its stores after a consumer was assaulted over...
Target stops selling Pokemon, sports trading cards in stores over safety concerns

Latest News

Missing Tiger Found in Texas
Lemonade Day
Lemonade Day kick-off event held at Dakota Zoo
UTTC International Powwow is back this year
Drug Tip Information Hotline
MHA drug tip line offers safe way to report
Harris Olfason
Nothing stopping Harris