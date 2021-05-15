Defense Department eases mask rules amid new CDC guidelines

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Fully-vaccinated Department of Defense personnel are no longer required to wear a mask indoors or outdoors at DoD facilities, according to a memo sent out Thursday from Dep. Secretary of Defense Kathleen Hicks.

A person must be at least two weeks beyond their final dose to be able to not wear their mask.

All DoD personnel must also continue to comply with CDC guidelines.

Those who are still not fully vaccinated must continue to wear masks in accordance with the CDC.

