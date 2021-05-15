Advertisement

Bismarck Fire Department responds to Saturday morning house fire

By Hayley Boland
Published: May. 15, 2021 at 11:59 AM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Just before 3 a.m. Saturday, the Bismarck Fire Department received a report of a house fire in the 1000 block of Crescent Lane.

The Bismarck Fire Department says when they arrived to the scene, they found smoke coming from a two-story family home, and all occupants had evacuated.

The Bismarck Fire Department deployed six fire apparatuses and 18 firefighters to put out the flames.

The home faces significant damage to the attic space. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

