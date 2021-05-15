Bismarck Fire Department responds to Friday night mobile home fire

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - At around 8 p.m. Friday, the Bismarck Fire Department responded to a mobile home fire in the 2500 block of East Broadway Avenue.

Neighbors assisted the occupant out of the home before fire crews arrived. First responders say the occupant was transported by Metro Area Ambulance.

The Bismarck Fire Department says the home is a total loss, and the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

