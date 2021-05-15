Berthold Police investigating catalytic converter theft

BERTHOLD, N.D. – Berthold Police are asking for the public’s help in investigating a catalytic converter theft early Friday.

Police Chief Al Schmidt said the incident occurred near Highway 2.

Schmidt shared a surveillance image of a vehicle driven by the person suspected of stealing the converter. He said vehicle may be a Chevy 1500 with a push bumper.

Schmidt said there have been numerous converter thefts from vehicles in the county.

Anyone with information on the owner or driver of the pictured vehicle should contact police at: 701-799-0022.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.