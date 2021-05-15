30-year old arrested near Halliday after car chase ends with ‘high-risk’ stop

HALLIDAY, N.D. (KFYR) - A 30-year old man was arrested Friday following a vehicle pursuit from Dickinson along Highway 22 through three counties.

The Stark County Sheriff’s Office says the 2004 Jeep Grand Cherokee was stolen from Minnesota. They say the driver dodged initial spike strips near Killdeer and turned around at a roadblock in Mercer County.

The driver fled through a Dunn County residential area and back toward Halliday.

Dunn County deputies stopped the Jeep with a “high-risk stop,” deflating the tires about one mile south of Halliday.

The Stark County Sheriff’s Office reports that officers used beanbags and a electroshock weapon to subdue the non-compliant driver.

Beau Patrick Wanner was arrested for reckless driving, possession of a stolen vehicle, and fleeing from a police officer.

He’s being held at the Southwest Multi-Correctional Center.

