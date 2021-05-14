Advertisement

Woman wakes to blood dripping from ceiling of apartment in Texas

Ana Cardenas of El Paso, Texas said in a GoFundMe fundraiser post that the person in the...
Ana Cardenas of El Paso, Texas said in a GoFundMe fundraiser post that the person in the apartment above hers had died.(Ana Cardenas/GoFundMe)
By Gray News staff
Published: May. 14, 2021 at 2:37 PM CDT
EL PASO, Texas (Gray News) - A woman in Texas said she was woken by blood and other bodily fluids dripping from her ceiling.

Ana Cardenas said on a GoFundMe post that the person in the apartment above hers had died.

KTSM reported the body was not discovered for days and started to decompose.

“Bodily fluids began leaking from the ceiling contaminating all my personal belongings: bed, furniture, clothes, sheets, and much more are now destroyed and had to be thrown away due to biohazard,” Cardenas wrote on GoFundMe.

The blood seeped through her ceiling where the fan was running, causing it to splatter across the room, KTSM said. Cardenas told them she was traumatized from the experience and planned to have a medical exam to be sure she wasn’t infected with anything.

The GoFundMe fundraiser will go toward temporary shelter and replacing her clothing and other personal items that were ruined, she said. By Friday, the total had reached more than $9,400, nearly twice the original goal.

She said she has not been able to reach the manager of the apartment complex, and she told the reporter she did not have renter’s insurance, since it was not a requirement.

