Will-Moore kindergartners hold Band Day parade

(kfyr)
By Jody Kerzman
Published: May. 14, 2021 at 6:13 PM CDT
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Friday is the Band Night Parade in Bismarck.

It’s a yearly tradition, that brings bands from across the state to the capitol city.

For students at one Bismarck elementary school, the annual event means it’s time for their own parade – on a much smaller scale.

Students in Ruth Puttre’s kindergarten class designed their own uniforms and then marched in the school’s bus lane.

Mrs. Puttre started the tradition several years ago when her students watched the Bismarck High School band practicing, and students commented that they wished they could do that.

So, they did, and have every year since.

“We came up with a uniform, we get the other kids in the school to come out and we get our rhythm instruments out and we have our own small town band parade.. you know, the ones where they go down, turn around and come back.” explained Puttre with a laugh.

These kids won’t be marching tonight, but you can catch several other bands in Friday’s parade.

The Band Night parade begins at 6:30 from the state Capitol grounds.

They’ll march down sixth street, west on Avenue A and then north on fourth street and back to the Capitol.

