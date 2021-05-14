Advertisement

Twins announce new mask policy for fans at Target Field

The Minnesota Twins play an intrasquad game at Target Field at baseball camp Monday, July 13,...
The Minnesota Twins play an intrasquad game at Target Field at baseball camp Monday, July 13, 2020, in Minneapolis.(AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)
Published: May. 14, 2021 at 2:28 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINNEAPOLIS-ST. PAUL, MN (Valley News Live) - The Minnesota Twins announced today that, effective immediately, all guests at Target Field are strongly encouraged, but not required, to wear face coverings while in the ballpark’s outdoor spaces, except when actively eating or drinking.

Per current City of Minneapolis ordinance, face coverings remain mandated for guests ages two (2) and over while in Target Field’s indoor dining, bar and retail areas, unless actively eating or drinking.

Today’s Target Field policy change comes following yesterday’s Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) updated guidance for fully vaccinated individuals, and Governor Tim Walz’ lifting of Minnesota’s mask mandate.

The Twins will maintain measures to provide a safe and enjoyable guest experience at Target Field, including digital ticketing and mobile ordering via the MLB Ballpark app, along with the club’s comprehensive system for cleaning, disinfecting and sanitizing all common-touch surfaces and high-use areas throughout the ballpark. Additionally, current bag policies will remain in place until further notice.

For the most up-to-date information on Target Field health and safety policies and procedures, please visit twinsbaseball.com/playitsafe.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bismarck Fire Department responds to Saturday morning house fire
Berthold Police are asking for the public's help in investigating a catalytic converter theft...
Berthold Police investigating catalytic converter theft
Melissa Poitra
Turtle Mountain woman’s remains identified in North Carolina, death investigated as homicide
Earl Howard and Nikki Entzel
Trial continued for two accused of murder
Target is pulling Pokemon and sports cards from its stores after a consumer was assaulted over...
Target stops selling Pokemon, sports trading cards in stores over safety concerns

Latest News

Missing Tiger Found in Texas
Lemonade Day
Lemonade Day kick-off event held at Dakota Zoo
UTTC International Powwow is back this year
Drug Tip Information Hotline
MHA drug tip line offers safe way to report
Harris Olfason
Nothing stopping Harris