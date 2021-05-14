Advertisement

Sturgis Rally unveils new logo

(kfyr)
By Brian Gray
Published: May. 14, 2021 at 11:52 AM CDT
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Representatives for the Sturgis Rally revealed a new logo for the annual event.

Sturgis Mayor Mark Carstensen said this new logo was created after focus groups were held around the nation to find out what the rally means to them. He says the design represents the rally’s long history as well as a look into the future.

Each year will continue to have its own logo, but this new logo will continue to serve as the rally’s overall brand and look. The 10-day event this year is scheduled to take place Aug. 6 to the 15.

