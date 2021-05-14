Advertisement

Nearly half MLB teams reach 85% vaccine threshold

MLB says nearly half of all teams have reached the 85% threshold of fully vaccinated individuals.
MLB says nearly half of all teams have reached the 85% threshold of fully vaccinated individuals.(Source: CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: May. 14, 2021 at 3:36 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Major League Baseball is letting some teams relax their COVID-19 protocols.

On Friday, the league said nearly half of major league teams have 85% of their players and coaches vaccinated.

Clubs that reach that level can loosen up health and safety protocols.

The league also reported 10 new positive COVID-19 cases this week.

That number includes eight members of the New York Yankees, who tested positive despite already being vaccinated.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bismarck Fire Department responds to Saturday morning house fire
Berthold Police are asking for the public's help in investigating a catalytic converter theft...
Berthold Police investigating catalytic converter theft
Melissa Poitra
Turtle Mountain woman’s remains identified in North Carolina, death investigated as homicide
Earl Howard and Nikki Entzel
Trial continued for two accused of murder
Target is pulling Pokemon and sports cards from its stores after a consumer was assaulted over...
Target stops selling Pokemon, sports trading cards in stores over safety concerns

Latest News

Palestinians walk next to the remains of a destroyed 15 story building after being hit by...
Israel bombs home of Gaza’s top Hamas leader
Cecil Lockhart, 95, was a coal miner in West Virginia for more than 50 years and served in the...
WWII veteran, 95, becomes oldest organ donor in US history
In a short video tweeted by Houston police, Cmdr. Ron Borza can be seen sitting next to the...
Police: Missing Texas tiger has been found safe, healthy
Palestinians flee their homes after overnight Israeli heavy missile strikes on their...
Israel strikes Gaza home of Hamas leader, destroys AP office
Missing Tiger Found in Texas