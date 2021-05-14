Advertisement

Minot State University grads from 2020 & 2021 walk the stage

Minot State University graduation
Minot State University graduation(kfyr)
By Faith Hatton
Published: May. 14, 2021 at 3:48 PM CDT
MINOT, N.D. – More than 600 Minot State University graduates from 2021 had their time to shine as they filled the MSU dome for their commencement ceremony Friday morning.

After having to cancel the ceremony last year due to COVID-19, the event welcomed graduates of both the Class of 2020 and the Class of 2021.

A mask mandate was in place along with limited guests and the ceremony was streamed live online.

Both ceremonies are still available to watch on the university’s website here.

